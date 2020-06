Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Fox Crossing Townhome 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Spacious townhome with vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural daylight throughout unit. Large master bedroom with master bath that includes tub and separate shower and walk in closet. New front loading washer and dryer included.



3788 Ponderosa Court # 7

Evans, CO 80620



Call 970-888-1129 for an appointment.



Please visit our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, for additional properties.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4954240)