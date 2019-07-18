All apartments in Erie
737 Jacques Way
737 Jacques Way

737 Jacques Way · No Longer Available
Location

737 Jacques Way, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in Erie w/Large Backyard - Available Now! - Hardwood floors and newer carpet, paint, and patio! Vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, pantry, dining room, half bath and coat closet on main level. Upstairs has a master bedroom with attached bath. 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom on upper level. Lower level has a family room and laundry room. Unfinished basement, 3 car garage, A/C, & large fenced yard with a garden area for planting flowers!

Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Easy access to Boulder, Lafayette, & I-25. Enjoy the nearby parks & trails. Owner pays HOA which includes trash service, tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Please call Fox Property Management today to schedule a showing! 720.583.4369

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4921052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Jacques Way have any available units?
737 Jacques Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 737 Jacques Way have?
Some of 737 Jacques Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Jacques Way currently offering any rent specials?
737 Jacques Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Jacques Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Jacques Way is pet friendly.
Does 737 Jacques Way offer parking?
Yes, 737 Jacques Way offers parking.
Does 737 Jacques Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 Jacques Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Jacques Way have a pool?
No, 737 Jacques Way does not have a pool.
Does 737 Jacques Way have accessible units?
No, 737 Jacques Way does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Jacques Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Jacques Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Jacques Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 737 Jacques Way has units with air conditioning.
