543 Brennan Cir

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse community garden parking shuffle board bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highlights of this spacious, state-of-the-art modern townhome include:



• Sought after corner unit with garden-facing lot and pretty views

• Exceptional open-plan entertainment area. The living/dining/kitchen and deck all flow together making it perfect for hosting your guests and family

• Maintenance free

• Deck has mountain views to enjoy while you grill and watch the world go by

• Relax and enjoy your weekends. Snow-removal & yard maintenance is included in the rental

• Enjoy the high-end finishes and luxury living

• Energy efficient home and appliances

• 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms

• Generous upstairs office space or playroom

• Un-furnished

• Just one mile away from the gorgeous new Erie library and community center

• Brennan Park is 2-minute walk away, offering shuffleboard, community gardens, bocce ball, horseshoes and space to play and breathe

• Easy 5-minute walk to nearby Thomas Reservoir (picnic, fish, hiking).

• All bedrooms have a private bathroom, 2 are en-suite.

• It is situated in the nicer, Boulder County part of Erie

• Great access to old town Erie, HWY 287 and I25.

• 2320 square feet townhome

• Sorry, no pets: Unfortunately, since the place is still very new