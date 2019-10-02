All apartments in Erie
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
543 Brennan Cir
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:20 AM

543 Brennan Cir

543 Brennan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

543 Brennan Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
community garden
parking
shuffle board
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Highlights of this spacious, state-of-the-art modern townhome include:

• Sought after corner unit with garden-facing lot and pretty views
• Exceptional open-plan entertainment area. The living/dining/kitchen and deck all flow together making it perfect for hosting your guests and family
• Maintenance free
• Deck has mountain views to enjoy while you grill and watch the world go by
• Relax and enjoy your weekends. Snow-removal & yard maintenance is included in the rental
• Enjoy the high-end finishes and luxury living
• Energy efficient home and appliances
• 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms
• Generous upstairs office space or playroom
• Un-furnished
• Just one mile away from the gorgeous new Erie library and community center
• Brennan Park is 2-minute walk away, offering shuffleboard, community gardens, bocce ball, horseshoes and space to play and breathe
• Easy 5-minute walk to nearby Thomas Reservoir (picnic, fish, hiking).
• All bedrooms have a private bathroom, 2 are en-suite.
• It is situated in the nicer, Boulder County part of Erie
• Great access to old town Erie, HWY 287 and I25.
• 2320 square feet townhome
• Sorry, no pets: Unfortunately, since the place is still very new

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Brennan Cir have any available units?
543 Brennan Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 543 Brennan Cir have?
Some of 543 Brennan Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Brennan Cir currently offering any rent specials?
543 Brennan Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Brennan Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 Brennan Cir is pet friendly.
Does 543 Brennan Cir offer parking?
Yes, 543 Brennan Cir offers parking.
Does 543 Brennan Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 Brennan Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Brennan Cir have a pool?
No, 543 Brennan Cir does not have a pool.
Does 543 Brennan Cir have accessible units?
No, 543 Brennan Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Brennan Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 Brennan Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 543 Brennan Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 543 Brennan Cir has units with air conditioning.
