543 Brennan Cir

Amenities
Highlights of this spacious, state-of-the-art modern townhome include:
• Sought after corner unit with garden-facing lot and pretty views
• Exceptional open-plan entertainment area. The living/dining/kitchen and deck all flow together making it perfect for hosting your guests and family
• Maintenance free
• Deck has mountain views to enjoy while you grill and watch the world go by
• Relax and enjoy your weekends. Snow-removal & yard maintenance is included in the rental
• Enjoy the high-end finishes and luxury living
• Energy efficient home and appliances
• 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms
• Generous upstairs office space or playroom
• Un-furnished
• Just one mile away from the gorgeous new Erie library and community center
• Brennan Park is 2-minute walk away, offering shuffleboard, community gardens, bocce ball, horseshoes and space to play and breathe
• Easy 5-minute walk to nearby Thomas Reservoir (picnic, fish, hiking).
• All bedrooms have a private bathroom, 2 are en-suite.
• It is situated in the nicer, Boulder County part of Erie
• Great access to old town Erie, HWY 287 and I25.
• 2320 square feet townhome
• Sorry, no pets: Unfortunately, since the place is still very new