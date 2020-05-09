All apartments in Erie
393 Smith Cir

393 Smith Circle · No Longer Available
Location

393 Smith Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 bed, 2 bath townhome in great Erie location! This lovely home features granite countertops, hardwood floors, all appliances (including main floor laundry with stackable washer/dryer); new designer paint, great light fixtures and ceiling fans. The master bedroom has great mountain views! The unit also has newer central air system and a new water heater. Peaceful community features two parks and is minutes away from Erie Rec Center and library. The home backs to open space with easy access to trails and parks. 1 car attached garage and plenty of off street parking adjacent to the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 Smith Cir have any available units?
393 Smith Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 393 Smith Cir have?
Some of 393 Smith Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 Smith Cir currently offering any rent specials?
393 Smith Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 Smith Cir pet-friendly?
No, 393 Smith Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 393 Smith Cir offer parking?
Yes, 393 Smith Cir does offer parking.
Does 393 Smith Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 393 Smith Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 Smith Cir have a pool?
No, 393 Smith Cir does not have a pool.
Does 393 Smith Cir have accessible units?
No, 393 Smith Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 393 Smith Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 393 Smith Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 393 Smith Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 393 Smith Cir has units with air conditioning.
