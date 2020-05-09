393 Smith Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 3 bed, 2 bath townhome in great Erie location! This lovely home features granite countertops, hardwood floors, all appliances (including main floor laundry with stackable washer/dryer); new designer paint, great light fixtures and ceiling fans. The master bedroom has great mountain views! The unit also has newer central air system and a new water heater. Peaceful community features two parks and is minutes away from Erie Rec Center and library. The home backs to open space with easy access to trails and parks. 1 car attached garage and plenty of off street parking adjacent to the unit.