Erie, CO
2724 Ironwood Pl
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:37 AM

2724 Ironwood Pl

2724 Ironwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2724 Ironwood Place, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gourmet kitchen with cherry floors, gas range, double oven, and french doors leading to large patio and backyard. Butler's pantry and formal dining room. Master bed with 5 piece bath, double closets and a 2nd bedroom with en-suite bath and 3rd and 4th bedrooms with Jack n Jill bath. Open family room shares a double sided fireplace with office leading to the 7th fairway of Colorado National Golf Club. Enjoy all Colorado has to offer with HOA: pool, tennis, fitness room. Home also has plantation shutters, 2 separate garages, and large unfinished basement for storage. APPLY NOW @ www.avail.co/apply/yiaCt

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Ironwood Pl have any available units?
2724 Ironwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 2724 Ironwood Pl have?
Some of 2724 Ironwood Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Ironwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Ironwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Ironwood Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Ironwood Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 2724 Ironwood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Ironwood Pl offers parking.
Does 2724 Ironwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 Ironwood Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Ironwood Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2724 Ironwood Pl has a pool.
Does 2724 Ironwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 2724 Ironwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Ironwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Ironwood Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Ironwood Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2724 Ironwood Pl has units with air conditioning.
