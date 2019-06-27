2724 Ironwood Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Gourmet kitchen with cherry floors, gas range, double oven, and french doors leading to large patio and backyard. Butler's pantry and formal dining room. Master bed with 5 piece bath, double closets and a 2nd bedroom with en-suite bath and 3rd and 4th bedrooms with Jack n Jill bath. Open family room shares a double sided fireplace with office leading to the 7th fairway of Colorado National Golf Club. Enjoy all Colorado has to offer with HOA: pool, tennis, fitness room. Home also has plantation shutters, 2 separate garages, and large unfinished basement for storage. APPLY NOW @ www.avail.co/apply/yiaCt