180 Pear Lake Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

THIS IS AN AWESOME HOME THAT IS ALMOST NEW!! 3 BED, 3 BATH WITH TOP OF THE LINE UPGRADES THRU OUT! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS, TOP QUALITY WOOD FLOORS, WONDERFUL FLOOR PLAN WITH A 3 CAR GARAGE FOR YOUR TOYS AND EXTRA STORAGE. UPSTAIRS FEATURES AN ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE THAT IS PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE, KIDS AREA OR EXTRA FAMILY ROOM. THE BACK YARD IS PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED AND PERFECT FOR KIDS OR ENTERTAINING AND IT IS FENCED AS WELL.PETS CONSIDERED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. ENJOY THE PERFECT VIEWS OF LONGS PEAK AND THE FRONT RANGE. MINUTES TO THE SUPERB ERIE SCHOOLS AND EASY ACCESS TO I-25. $2795 PER MONTH PLUS ONE MONTH DEPOSIT. 6 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. GO TO RENTERSWAREHOUSE.COM OR CALL 720-903-2447.TO BOOK A SHOWING . $55 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.