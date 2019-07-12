All apartments in Erie
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

1627 Maccullen Drive

1627 Maccullen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Maccullen Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/463cb6c074 ---- This beautiful 3 story home is located in Erie in Arapahoe Ridge. Large corner lot, 3 bedrooms/ 3 baths, hardwood floors in kitchen, granite counter tops, main floor laundry room, covered front porch, unfinished basement, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in family room. TONS OF LIGHT! Close to neighborhood trails, playgrounds and more! No Pet Property. This property is a non-smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. Applicants must provide pay-stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Garage Storage Shed Stove Washer/Dryer

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

