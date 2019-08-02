1473 Eagleview Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The main floor features tons of natural light filled rooms, stunning family room, formal living and dining rooms, kitchen, eat-in-space. The property features hardwood floors throughout and tons of space to entertain. The large backyard is a wonderful escape from the hustle of the city with mature landscaping, covered patio, and beautiful pond. This home features a master suite with 5-piece bathroom, and huge soaking tub. The finished basement includes recreation room, living room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and storage.