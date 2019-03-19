1388 Lombardi Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful, spacious home in Erie located in in the Konesha Farms Community. This property has a large living room, formal dining room, family room with gas fireplace and lots of windows! Kitchen has an island, lots of cabinet and counter top space, all kitchen appliances and an eat-in area. Den - or could be used as a 5th bedroom, laundry room and 1/2 bathroom on main level. Upper level has HUGE master with 5 pc master bathroom and spacious closet space, great sized 2nd, 3rd, and 4th bedrooms and a full main bath. Large unfinished basement. Exterior has a beautiful private yard with a large deck and play area, 2 car garage, a/c and sprinklers. Close to walking paths and schools.