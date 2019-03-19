All apartments in Erie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1388 Lombardi Street

1388 Lombardi Street · No Longer Available
Location

1388 Lombardi Street, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful, spacious home in Erie located in in the Konesha Farms Community. This property has a large living room, formal dining room, family room with gas fireplace and lots of windows! Kitchen has an island, lots of cabinet and counter top space, all kitchen appliances and an eat-in area. Den - or could be used as a 5th bedroom, laundry room and 1/2 bathroom on main level. Upper level has HUGE master with 5 pc master bathroom and spacious closet space, great sized 2nd, 3rd, and 4th bedrooms and a full main bath. Large unfinished basement. Exterior has a beautiful private yard with a large deck and play area, 2 car garage, a/c and sprinklers. Close to walking paths and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 Lombardi Street have any available units?
1388 Lombardi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1388 Lombardi Street have?
Some of 1388 Lombardi Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 Lombardi Street currently offering any rent specials?
1388 Lombardi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 Lombardi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1388 Lombardi Street is pet friendly.
Does 1388 Lombardi Street offer parking?
Yes, 1388 Lombardi Street offers parking.
Does 1388 Lombardi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1388 Lombardi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 Lombardi Street have a pool?
No, 1388 Lombardi Street does not have a pool.
Does 1388 Lombardi Street have accessible units?
No, 1388 Lombardi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 Lombardi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1388 Lombardi Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1388 Lombardi Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1388 Lombardi Street has units with air conditioning.

