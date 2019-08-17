1366 Reliance Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed/2.5 bath in Erie - Available NOW! - You won't want to miss this beautifully maintained home located in Erie! This home boasts a large, open layout that includes a kitchen island, big windows, vaulted ceilings, cool light fixtures, and a large loft. The lovely fenced yard has a flagstone patio, mature landscaping, rain-sensing sprinkler system, and backs to open space. All bedrooms are upstairs, including a master suite, and an extra room that can be used as an office, rec. room, or den. New flooring has been added to the kitchen, laundry room, and the powder room on the main floor.



Only 1 small dog, no cats or large dogs.



Please contact Fox Property Management to schedule a showing at 720-583-4369.



No Cats Allowed



