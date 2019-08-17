All apartments in Erie
1366 Reliance Place
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

1366 Reliance Place

1366 Reliance Place · No Longer Available
Location

1366 Reliance Place, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed/2.5 bath in Erie - Available NOW! - You won't want to miss this beautifully maintained home located in Erie! This home boasts a large, open layout that includes a kitchen island, big windows, vaulted ceilings, cool light fixtures, and a large loft. The lovely fenced yard has a flagstone patio, mature landscaping, rain-sensing sprinkler system, and backs to open space. All bedrooms are upstairs, including a master suite, and an extra room that can be used as an office, rec. room, or den. New flooring has been added to the kitchen, laundry room, and the powder room on the main floor.

Only 1 small dog, no cats or large dogs.

Please contact Fox Property Management to schedule a showing at 720-583-4369.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5060258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

