Home
/
Erie, CO
/
1112 Telleen Ave.
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

1112 Telleen Ave.

1112 Telleen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Telleen Avenue, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two master suites, each with private full bath! Former model home! - Must see! Beautiful town home! Former model home features beautiful, modern accents such as stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and light fixtures! The gorgeous kitchen has slab granite counters- both practical and attractive, and a lovely, upgraded back splash. There are 2 Bedrooms each with a private master bathroom. There is an additional half bath for a total of 3 baths.

The spacious living room has a gas fireplace with tile surround- perfect to combat the chill in the air at this time of year.

This home has neutral modern decor and colors to coordinate with any furniture you may have!

A/C

1,354 sq ft

2 car garage.

Close to Erie recreation center.

Max of one pet please, 25 lbs max with $100 additional deposit. Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.

(RLNE3294253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Telleen Ave. have any available units?
1112 Telleen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1112 Telleen Ave. have?
Some of 1112 Telleen Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Telleen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Telleen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Telleen Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Telleen Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Telleen Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Telleen Ave. offers parking.
Does 1112 Telleen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Telleen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Telleen Ave. have a pool?
No, 1112 Telleen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Telleen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1112 Telleen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Telleen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Telleen Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Telleen Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1112 Telleen Ave. has units with air conditioning.

