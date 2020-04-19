1112 Telleen Ave.

Amenities

Two master suites, each with private full bath! Former model home! - Must see! Beautiful town home! Former model home features beautiful, modern accents such as stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and light fixtures! The gorgeous kitchen has slab granite counters- both practical and attractive, and a lovely, upgraded back splash. There are 2 Bedrooms each with a private master bathroom. There is an additional half bath for a total of 3 baths.



The spacious living room has a gas fireplace with tile surround- perfect to combat the chill in the air at this time of year.



This home has neutral modern decor and colors to coordinate with any furniture you may have!



A/C



1,354 sq ft



2 car garage.



Close to Erie recreation center.



Max of one pet please, 25 lbs max with $100 additional deposit. Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.



$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.



