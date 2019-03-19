All apartments in Erie
111 Ferris Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 Ferris Ln

111 Ferris Lane · No Longer Available
Location

111 Ferris Lane, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 5 bedroom house - Property Id: 84842

Immaculately cared for, this huge single family home feels brand new! Over 77k in builder upgrades PLUS a finished basement. Stunning gourmet kitchen package with stainless appliances, gas range, island, under-mount sink, & under cabinet lighting. Open floor plan with soaring two story ceilings in the living room. Over 20k in floor upgrades including gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main level. Great location just a block from the Erie Rec Center, Library and Park! Small dogs allowed with $200 non refundable deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84842
Property Id 84842

(RLNE4536866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
