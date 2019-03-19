111 Ferris Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 5 bedroom house - Property Id: 84842



Immaculately cared for, this huge single family home feels brand new! Over 77k in builder upgrades PLUS a finished basement. Stunning gourmet kitchen package with stainless appliances, gas range, island, under-mount sink, & under cabinet lighting. Open floor plan with soaring two story ceilings in the living room. Over 20k in floor upgrades including gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main level. Great location just a block from the Erie Rec Center, Library and Park! Small dogs allowed with $200 non refundable deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84842

Property Id 84842



(RLNE4536866)