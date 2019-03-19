111 Ferris Ln

Amenities
Spacious 5 bedroom house - Property Id: 84842
Immaculately cared for, this huge single family home feels brand new! Over 77k in builder upgrades PLUS a finished basement. Stunning gourmet kitchen package with stainless appliances, gas range, island, under-mount sink, & under cabinet lighting. Open floor plan with soaring two story ceilings in the living room. Over 20k in floor upgrades including gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main level. Great location just a block from the Erie Rec Center, Library and Park! Small dogs allowed with $200 non refundable deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84842
Property Id 84842
(RLNE4536866)