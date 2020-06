Amenities

Closest intersection Broadway & Bellview. Two bedrooms, one bathroom. Brand new remodel, smells like new car. All appliances stainless steel new out of box. Frig, glass top stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Free water/trash. Tenants pays Excel (electric/gas). No Smokers/No Pets. $1420 per month/$1420 security deposit. Must see to appreciate. Be first to break in new crib. Call Fritz 303-345-8696 for tours every Thursday & Friday