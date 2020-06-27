4765 South Washington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Duncan Park will welcome you with 2,250 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all brand new stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, NEW carpet, refurnished hardwood floors, new lighting throughout, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an oversized detached garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Duncan Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Museum of Outdoor Arts, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Clayton Elementary School, Littleton High School, Englewood High School, and Colorados Finest High School Choice.



1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 965326.



