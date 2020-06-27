All apartments in Englewood
4765 South Washington Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 8:53 PM

4765 South Washington Street

4765 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

4765 South Washington Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 965326.

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Duncan Park will welcome you with 2,250 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all brand new stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, NEW carpet, refurnished hardwood floors, new lighting throughout, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an oversized detached garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Duncan Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Museum of Outdoor Arts, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Clayton Elementary School, Littleton High School, Englewood High School, and Colorados Finest High School Choice.

1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 965326.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4765 South Washington Street have any available units?
4765 South Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4765 South Washington Street have?
Some of 4765 South Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4765 South Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
4765 South Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4765 South Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4765 South Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 4765 South Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 4765 South Washington Street offers parking.
Does 4765 South Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4765 South Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4765 South Washington Street have a pool?
No, 4765 South Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 4765 South Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 4765 South Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4765 South Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4765 South Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
