4720 South Bannock Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Opportunity to live in an unbelievable 3 bedroom home in the Englewood area!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 10, 2020 with flexible start dates.



PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats permitted with size and breed approval.



• Property Description •



* Beautiful trees in front and back yards.



* Unfinished basement is carpeted and can serve as a studio, gym, office and/or lots of storage



* Private fenced back yard



* Beautiful hard wood floors



* Detached 1 car garage - plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of your property.



* Washer & Dryer included



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1 car garage + street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash only

AIR CONDITIONING: None

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*