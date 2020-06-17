4720 South Bannock Street

Amenities
Opportunity to live in an unbelievable 3 bedroom home in the Englewood area!
AVAILABILITY DATE: July 10, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats permitted with size and breed approval.
• Property Description •
* Beautiful trees in front and back yards.
* Unfinished basement is carpeted and can serve as a studio, gym, office and/or lots of storage
* Private fenced back yard
* Beautiful hard wood floors
* Detached 1 car garage - plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of your property.
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1 car garage + street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash only
AIR CONDITIONING: None
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*