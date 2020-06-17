All apartments in Englewood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 PM

4720 South Bannock Street

4720 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

4720 South Bannock Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Opportunity to live in an unbelievable 3 bedroom home in the Englewood area!

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 10, 2020 with flexible start dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats permitted with size and breed approval.

• Property Description •

* Beautiful trees in front and back yards.

* Unfinished basement is carpeted and can serve as a studio, gym, office and/or lots of storage

* Private fenced back yard

* Beautiful hard wood floors

* Detached 1 car garage - plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of your property.

* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1 car garage + street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash only
AIR CONDITIONING: None
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 South Bannock Street have any available units?
4720 South Bannock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 4720 South Bannock Street have?
Some of 4720 South Bannock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 South Bannock Street currently offering any rent specials?
4720 South Bannock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 South Bannock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 South Bannock Street is pet friendly.
Does 4720 South Bannock Street offer parking?
Yes, 4720 South Bannock Street does offer parking.
Does 4720 South Bannock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 South Bannock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 South Bannock Street have a pool?
No, 4720 South Bannock Street does not have a pool.
Does 4720 South Bannock Street have accessible units?
No, 4720 South Bannock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 South Bannock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 South Bannock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 South Bannock Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4720 South Bannock Street has units with air conditioning.
