4696 S. Inca St

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

GREAT SINGLE FAMILY RANCH HOME! BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE & MORE!!! - 12 month lease.

Tenants pay all utilities.

Up to two pets allowed - $300 refundable deposit/pet and $25/month pet rent required

*note: the yard is not fenced

No Smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Two Mini-split A/C Units.

Available for showings 7/1 and move in around 8/1. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath ranch home in Englewood built in 1959 with 1176 square feet. Great home on HUGE corner lot. Oversize attached 1 car garage, sprinkler system and new professional landscape. Unique home, large interior with lots of space and storage. Trome Wall for better efficiency. Wood stove in living room. New furnace. Cooling via two mini-splits. Many upgrades inside including new bedroom carpet, new two tone paint, updated bath, built in storage and LARGE mudroom with new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has newer stainless refrigerator and a gas stove. Close to downtown Englewood, Englewood Park, and the intersection of Santa Fe and Belleview. Quick drive into South Denver.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



