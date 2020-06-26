All apartments in Englewood
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

4696 S. Inca St

4696 South Inca Street · No Longer Available
Location

4696 South Inca Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY RANCH HOME! BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE & MORE!!! - 12 month lease.
Tenants pay all utilities.
Up to two pets allowed - $300 refundable deposit/pet and $25/month pet rent required
*note: the yard is not fenced
No Smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Two Mini-split A/C Units.
Available for showings 7/1 and move in around 8/1. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath ranch home in Englewood built in 1959 with 1176 square feet. Great home on HUGE corner lot. Oversize attached 1 car garage, sprinkler system and new professional landscape. Unique home, large interior with lots of space and storage. Trome Wall for better efficiency. Wood stove in living room. New furnace. Cooling via two mini-splits. Many upgrades inside including new bedroom carpet, new two tone paint, updated bath, built in storage and LARGE mudroom with new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has newer stainless refrigerator and a gas stove. Close to downtown Englewood, Englewood Park, and the intersection of Santa Fe and Belleview. Quick drive into South Denver.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3801329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4696 S. Inca St have any available units?
4696 S. Inca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4696 S. Inca St have?
Some of 4696 S. Inca St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4696 S. Inca St currently offering any rent specials?
4696 S. Inca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4696 S. Inca St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4696 S. Inca St is pet friendly.
Does 4696 S. Inca St offer parking?
Yes, 4696 S. Inca St offers parking.
Does 4696 S. Inca St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4696 S. Inca St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4696 S. Inca St have a pool?
No, 4696 S. Inca St does not have a pool.
Does 4696 S. Inca St have accessible units?
No, 4696 S. Inca St does not have accessible units.
Does 4696 S. Inca St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4696 S. Inca St does not have units with dishwashers.
