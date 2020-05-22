Amenities

3 Bd/2.5Ba House in Fantastic Location! - 4677 S Washington St, Englewood, CO 80113

3 bd, 2.5 ba, 1427 Sq. Ft. | Available 5/1/2020



This adorable ranch was recently renovated with new: Kitchen Appliances, Cabinets, Bathrooms, Carpet, Tile, Hardwood floors, AC, Furnace, electric service and Outdoor Deck!



The main floor master bedroom is featuring a large walk-in closet with custom built in's and bathroom en-suite. Downstairs features two bedrooms with full-size closets, a living room, full bathroom and a laundry/utility room.



This ranch has a great an open floor plan, fantastic yard space, in a terrific community! Located in the popular South Broadway heights, less than 2 miles to all of South Broadway's most popular eating/shopping/retail.



Don't miss out on this home with lots of space. Call us to view today!



Features

-Newly Renovated

-Hardwood Floors

-Stainless steel appliances



Parking

-1 Car Garage & Driveway



Pets

$200 security deposit & $25 pet rent.



Laundry

In unit washer and dryer



Heating

Forced Air



Cooling

Forced Air



Utilities

Gas & Electric, Water, Sewer - Tenant

Garbage - Owner



