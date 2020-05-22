All apartments in Englewood
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
4677 S Washington St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4677 S Washington St

4677 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

4677 South Washington Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bd/2.5Ba House in Fantastic Location! - 4677 S Washington St, Englewood, CO 80113
3 bd, 2.5 ba, 1427 Sq. Ft. | Available 5/1/2020

This adorable ranch was recently renovated with new: Kitchen Appliances, Cabinets, Bathrooms, Carpet, Tile, Hardwood floors, AC, Furnace, electric service and Outdoor Deck!

The main floor master bedroom is featuring a large walk-in closet with custom built in's and bathroom en-suite. Downstairs features two bedrooms with full-size closets, a living room, full bathroom and a laundry/utility room.

This ranch has a great an open floor plan, fantastic yard space, in a terrific community! Located in the popular South Broadway heights, less than 2 miles to all of South Broadway's most popular eating/shopping/retail.

Don't miss out on this home with lots of space. Call us to view today!

Features
-Newly Renovated
-Hardwood Floors
-Stainless steel appliances

Parking
-1 Car Garage & Driveway

Pets
$200 security deposit & $25 pet rent.

Laundry
In unit washer and dryer

Heating
Forced Air

Cooling
Forced Air

Utilities
Gas & Electric, Water, Sewer - Tenant
Garbage - Owner

If this does not quite meet your needs please view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 303.747.4782

(RLNE5719583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4677 S Washington St have any available units?
4677 S Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4677 S Washington St have?
Some of 4677 S Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4677 S Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
4677 S Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4677 S Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4677 S Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 4677 S Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 4677 S Washington St offers parking.
Does 4677 S Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4677 S Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4677 S Washington St have a pool?
No, 4677 S Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 4677 S Washington St have accessible units?
No, 4677 S Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 4677 S Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4677 S Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.

