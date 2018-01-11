All apartments in Englewood
4293 S. Sherman Street
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

4293 S. Sherman Street

4293 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4293 South Sherman Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4293 S. Sherman Street Available 08/12/19 Amazing 4 Bedroom Home In Perfect Location! - Updated four bedroom home is convenient to everything! Hardwood floors on the main floor are beautiful! Updated kitchen looks out over the dining area and large family room. Family room has huge built in for your TV and books! There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms which are remodeled! Basement is finished with a huge family room! The fourth bedroom is in the basement which has a bathroom as well. There is even some unfinished space for storage. Two car detached garage and fenced backyard. Minutes from Hampden. This home is a great find and won't last long! To schedule an appointment to see this home please email Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720-697-0716.

This Home Is Professionally managed By Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company.

(RLNE3865970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4293 S. Sherman Street have any available units?
4293 S. Sherman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 4293 S. Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4293 S. Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4293 S. Sherman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4293 S. Sherman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 4293 S. Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 4293 S. Sherman Street offers parking.
Does 4293 S. Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4293 S. Sherman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4293 S. Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 4293 S. Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4293 S. Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 4293 S. Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4293 S. Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4293 S. Sherman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4293 S. Sherman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4293 S. Sherman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
