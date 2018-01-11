Amenities

4293 S. Sherman Street Available 08/12/19 Amazing 4 Bedroom Home In Perfect Location! - Updated four bedroom home is convenient to everything! Hardwood floors on the main floor are beautiful! Updated kitchen looks out over the dining area and large family room. Family room has huge built in for your TV and books! There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms which are remodeled! Basement is finished with a huge family room! The fourth bedroom is in the basement which has a bathroom as well. There is even some unfinished space for storage. Two car detached garage and fenced backyard. Minutes from Hampden. This home is a great find and won't last long! To schedule an appointment to see this home please email Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720-697-0716.



