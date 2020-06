Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Remodeled last year! You must see this beautiful home. Close to light rail, rec center, Starbucks - easy access to Broadway, to commute north or south. Enjoy the backyard, air conditioning in the summer, two full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and your own washer and dryer in the unit! This duplex is WOW! Call today. This will rent fast!

Parking in the rear off the alley, or on the street out front!