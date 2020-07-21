4091 S Delaware St

Amenities

Come check out this great tri-level in Englewood. This three bed house is just waiting for you to call it home just in time for the holidays. As you enter the house, you are right into the spacious living room with hardwood floors and ceiling fan. It flows into the kitchen area, that has tons of cabinet space for all of your kitchen wares. All major kitchen appliances are included.



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view a link of the Virtual Tour and to book a showing time



All three bedrooms are up a short flight of stairs off of the main living area of the home. Each bedroom has ceiling fans, good space and comfy carpeting. The master has an attached bathroom and walk-in closet. The upper level has a nice tub, vanity and storage shelves.



The lower level is wide open concept. It is a huge space with concrete floors. A large wood burning fireplace at one end as well as a second full bathroom. The basement also includes a washer and dryer that will stay with the unit.



The backyard is a large, partially fenced-in yard. It has a great patio for entertaining friends and family and a great area for gardening. The garage off of the alley is a huge 2-car space. This is great for the car tinkerer or someone looking to have some extra workspace.



This home is close to everything with easy access to Sante Fe and 285 Highway. Tons of shops and restaurants at the River Point at Sheridan. It is located near the Englewood Rec Center just down the street.



We are seeking a minimum of 12-months, but a 16-month lease would be preferred.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water / Sewer / Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



https://pmielevation.info/4091-S-DELAWARE-ST



