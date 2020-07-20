Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

4077 S Pearl St Available 08/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Charming Ranch Home with Large Yard in Englewood! Available August 1. - This super cozy home has it all and is super close to DTC: from beautiful hardwood floors throughout, to newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home is drenched in natural light. Main level features two bedrooms and one bath, generous living area and a kitchen.



The basement is mostly finished as one large rec room area, or could be the 3rd bedroom. There's also a very good amount of storage space in the unfinished part of the basement and that's where the washer/dryer hook ups are.



The home has a large fenced in back yard and a charming front yard. One car detached garage is out in the back.



To schedule a tour of this home, please text or email us. To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com



Up to two pets are ok with additional deposits and pet rent.



(RLNE3535911)