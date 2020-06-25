4051 1/2 S. Pearl Street

Amenities

in unit laundry ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities

Cute 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex!!!! - Cute Duplex featuring 1 bed 1 bath!!! Neutral wall colors throughout!! Cozy living room and open kitchen with nice bright white appliances. Heated Flooring in Kitchen & Bathroom. Tile in kitchen and bathroom, washer and dryer included. Ceiling fan in the bedroom. Water is included with the rent. No Pets. No Garage. No Section 8. Don't miss out on this great property!!! For showings please call Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.



(RLNE1955606)