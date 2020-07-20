3975 S. Pennsylvania

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cosy 3BR/2BA home COMING SOON - This spacious 3BR/2BA gives you all the benefits of a single family home. . With easy access to every part of Denver and minutes from Swedish and Craig Hospitals. This home features newer paint throughout the interior and exterior; newer carpet on the lower level and a detached 2 car garage, nice size back yard with privacy fence. Within walking distance to Englewood Middle and High School.



Pets Negotiable.



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 Ext.2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.



(RLNE3824686)