Englewood, CO
3975 S. Pennsylvania
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3975 S. Pennsylvania

3975 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

3975 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cosy 3BR/2BA home COMING SOON - This spacious 3BR/2BA gives you all the benefits of a single family home. . With easy access to every part of Denver and minutes from Swedish and Craig Hospitals. This home features newer paint throughout the interior and exterior; newer carpet on the lower level and a detached 2 car garage, nice size back yard with privacy fence. Within walking distance to Englewood Middle and High School.

Pets Negotiable.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 Ext.2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.

(RLNE3824686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 S. Pennsylvania have any available units?
3975 S. Pennsylvania doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 3975 S. Pennsylvania currently offering any rent specials?
3975 S. Pennsylvania is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 S. Pennsylvania pet-friendly?
Yes, 3975 S. Pennsylvania is pet friendly.
Does 3975 S. Pennsylvania offer parking?
Yes, 3975 S. Pennsylvania offers parking.
Does 3975 S. Pennsylvania have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3975 S. Pennsylvania does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 S. Pennsylvania have a pool?
No, 3975 S. Pennsylvania does not have a pool.
Does 3975 S. Pennsylvania have accessible units?
No, 3975 S. Pennsylvania does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 S. Pennsylvania have units with dishwashers?
No, 3975 S. Pennsylvania does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3975 S. Pennsylvania have units with air conditioning?
No, 3975 S. Pennsylvania does not have units with air conditioning.
