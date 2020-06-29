3590 South Emerson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

UNBELIEVABLE value. AND you can get in for 50% OFF first month's rent! Gorgeous new town home that is less than a 5 minute walk to Swedish AND Craig Hospitals. Also walking distance to incredible food: Italian, Thai, Sushi, Mexican, and Mediterranean - not to mention coffee! Easy access to highways and main thoroughfares. Costco and Target? 5 minutes West! Just a few short blocks from South Broadway, a quick drive to the DTC, Platt Park, and University Park. Don't let the Englewood address fool you: Denver and all its amenities are at your fingertips. The house itself is brand new, still under warranty, and wildly spacious. There's even a 2bed/1bath mother-in-law suite in the basement! Stainless steel appliances, beautiful finishes, and a back yard for your furry friends. Oversize 2 car garage. We can't wait to meet you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.