Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3549 South Ogden Street - 1
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

3549 South Ogden Street - 1

3549 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

3549 South Ogden Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
media room
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Available Now! PET FREE! South Denver Living in an Amazing location! A Stone's throw from Swedish Medical Center, this super clean Ranch duplex home has 2 Bdrm/1 Ba and a Full Basement divided in half. New paint throughout, New flooring on main level, New bathroom and Kitchen counters and New blinds throughout! Over 1575 SqFt of living space and 525 Sqft of storage space. Additionally, all appliances, ceiling fans and a super efficient European washer and dryer come with the property. Water, Sewer, Landscaping and Mowing is included with rent, and tenant will be responsible for electricity and trash. You must come see!

It's a short hop to Porter Hospital, Denver University, Cherry Hills Village and tons of restaurants, shopping centers, theaters and the famous Platte River trail. Street parking only. Renters Insurance is mandatory for renting this home. Sec 8 Not Accepted. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Professionally Managed by EPIC Properties Colorado, LLC. Email Leasing@EpicProps.co with your name, phone number, and availability to request a showing!

Security Deposit: One Month's Rent
Application Fee: $40 pp
One-time Lease Administration Fee: $200
Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 have any available units?
3549 South Ogden Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 have?
Some of 3549 South Ogden Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3549 South Ogden Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3549 South Ogden Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

