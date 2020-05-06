3549 South Ogden Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan media room range oven

Available Now! PET FREE! South Denver Living in an Amazing location! A Stone's throw from Swedish Medical Center, this super clean Ranch duplex home has 2 Bdrm/1 Ba and a Full Basement divided in half. New paint throughout, New flooring on main level, New bathroom and Kitchen counters and New blinds throughout! Over 1575 SqFt of living space and 525 Sqft of storage space. Additionally, all appliances, ceiling fans and a super efficient European washer and dryer come with the property. Water, Sewer, Landscaping and Mowing is included with rent, and tenant will be responsible for electricity and trash. You must come see!



It's a short hop to Porter Hospital, Denver University, Cherry Hills Village and tons of restaurants, shopping centers, theaters and the famous Platte River trail. Street parking only. Renters Insurance is mandatory for renting this home. Sec 8 Not Accepted. NO PETS ALLOWED.



Professionally Managed by EPIC Properties Colorado, LLC. Email Leasing@EpicProps.co with your name, phone number, and availability to request a showing!



Security Deposit: One Month's Rent

Application Fee: $40 pp

One-time Lease Administration Fee: $200

Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.