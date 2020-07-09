All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like
3229 S Corona St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3229 S Corona St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:45 PM

3229 S Corona St

3229 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3229 South Corona Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Updated 4 Bed / 2 Bath ranch style house that has 1,600 square feet of finished living space including the finished basement. The house features oak flooring, ceiling fans, washer/dryer, a fenced yard, covered patio and 2-car detached garage. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite counter tops, maple cabinets, glass top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. One of the two bathrooms is a 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only). Conveniently located off Hampden and Downing- within walking distance of parks, bike trails, shopping and dining. Close to Craig Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and D.U. Schedule your showing now! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir
Englewood, CO 80113
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80111
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr
Englewood, CO 80112
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive
Englewood, CO 80112
Elevate
7338 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80112
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W
Englewood, CO 80112
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3229 S Corona St have any available units?
3229 S Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 S Corona St have?
Some of 3229 S Corona St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 S Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
3229 S Corona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 S Corona St pet-friendly?
No, 3229 S Corona St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3229 S Corona St offer parking?
Yes, 3229 S Corona St offers parking.
Does 3229 S Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3229 S Corona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 S Corona St have a pool?
No, 3229 S Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 3229 S Corona St have accessible units?
No, 3229 S Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 S Corona St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 S Corona St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 BedroomsEnglewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with ParkingEnglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeAims Community CollegeArapahoe Community College