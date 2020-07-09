3229 S Corona St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

Updated 4 Bed / 2 Bath ranch style house that has 1,600 square feet of finished living space including the finished basement. The house features oak flooring, ceiling fans, washer/dryer, a fenced yard, covered patio and 2-car detached garage. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite counter tops, maple cabinets, glass top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. One of the two bathrooms is a 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only). Conveniently located off Hampden and Downing- within walking distance of parks, bike trails, shopping and dining. Close to Craig Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and D.U. Schedule your showing now! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com