3203 S Lincoln St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

This Beautiful property is a newly updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, complete with A/C. This property is 1 of 8 units, located on Street Level (top floor) and shares a quite and well maintained backyard.

This property has easy access to 285, 85, Broadway and I-25, along with being in walking distance to Bates Miller Field.



No pets Please.



INCOME REQUIREMENT / CREDIT SCORE



Applicants must show verifiable current income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount and the applicants credit score must be above 650 or the application may be denied.



We do not accept Section 8



RENTAL / EVICTION / CRIMINAL / BANKRUPTCY:

Evictions filed against an applicant in the past 7 years (whether completed or not), lease violations, broken leases, and/or moneys owed or late payments to previous landlords or creditors may disqualify your application.



Criminal felony convictions within the last 7 years are evaluated on a case-by-case basis but may disqualify your application.



Being registered as a sexual offender in the last 7 years may disqualify your application.



Any bankruptcy within the last 7 years, regardless of type, that has not yet been discharged may disqualify your application.



If the application fails to pay the rental application fee in the amount specified, the application will be disqualified.



If the applicant fails to provide accurate or complete information in the rental application the application will be denied.