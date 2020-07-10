All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3174 S Cherokee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3174 S Cherokee St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

3174 S Cherokee St

3174 South Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3174 South Cherokee Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3174 S Cherokee St Available 07/01/20 Vintage Bungalow with Large Fenced Yard and Garage - Enjoy living in this quaint home with covered front porch, large yards and garage (which can also be used as your hobby/studio).

The home maintains all things retro but has updated appliances. You'll love cooking in the large kitchen (with pantry), with view into lush backyard!

Situated 6 blocks from Broadway Blvd for easy access to shopping & restaurants.

875 sqft, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath
Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with (per pet) additional $150 refundable deposit & $20/mo pet rent
Breed restrictions apply - Please check city website.
Section 8 Accepted.

Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply!

(RLNE4237143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3174 S Cherokee St have any available units?
3174 S Cherokee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3174 S Cherokee St have?
Some of 3174 S Cherokee St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3174 S Cherokee St currently offering any rent specials?
3174 S Cherokee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3174 S Cherokee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3174 S Cherokee St is pet friendly.
Does 3174 S Cherokee St offer parking?
Yes, 3174 S Cherokee St offers parking.
Does 3174 S Cherokee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3174 S Cherokee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3174 S Cherokee St have a pool?
No, 3174 S Cherokee St does not have a pool.
Does 3174 S Cherokee St have accessible units?
No, 3174 S Cherokee St does not have accessible units.
Does 3174 S Cherokee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3174 S Cherokee St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80110
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St
Englewood, CO 80113
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court
Englewood, CO 80113
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue
Englewood, CO 80110
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College