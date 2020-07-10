Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3174 S Cherokee St Available 07/01/20 Vintage Bungalow with Large Fenced Yard and Garage - Enjoy living in this quaint home with covered front porch, large yards and garage (which can also be used as your hobby/studio).



The home maintains all things retro but has updated appliances. You'll love cooking in the large kitchen (with pantry), with view into lush backyard!



Situated 6 blocks from Broadway Blvd for easy access to shopping & restaurants.



875 sqft, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with (per pet) additional $150 refundable deposit & $20/mo pet rent

Breed restrictions apply - Please check city website.

Section 8 Accepted.



