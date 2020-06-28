All apartments in Englewood
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3169 South Acoma Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

3169 South Acoma Street

3169 South Acoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

3169 South Acoma Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Move In Special! $500 Off the first months rent! A MUST SEE! - Receive $500 off your first months' rent!

Located just one block off the Heart of the South Broadway Mile this NEWLY REMODELED Basement unit (Please note this unit is in the basement of the photographed home) has everything you could want. Incredibly spacious floor plan, good sized bedrooms, open kitchen, "LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT" and so much more. Garden style windows throughout! Private entry to the unit is off the back yard. Shared laundry area and large private storage unit included.

Walking distance to multitude of entertainment, restaurant and shopping options including: Gothic Theater, Englewood Grand, Bowling/Food at Moe's Original BBQ, Trompeau Bakery, King Soopers, Whiskey Biscuit & many more! Excellent transportation options including newly installed bike lane on Dartmouth as well as walking distance to both Downtown Englewood light rail and bus depot stations.

FACTS: Built in 1920
1180 Square Feet
Heating: Electric Baseboard
Utilities: Added to lease - $149.00/month (Includes Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer/Trash, etc)

FEATURES:
Flooring: Tile & Carpet
Washer & Dryer, Street Side Parking

GENERAL: A Small Pet will be "Considered" with the owners approval.

All leases require participation in Tenant Liability Insurance at a rate of $9.50/month. Paid with rent. Lease Rate of $1,575.00 is for an 18 month lease. (Rate will be $1,625/month for a 12 month lease).

(RLNE5128125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3169 South Acoma Street have any available units?
3169 South Acoma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3169 South Acoma Street have?
Some of 3169 South Acoma Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3169 South Acoma Street currently offering any rent specials?
3169 South Acoma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3169 South Acoma Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3169 South Acoma Street is pet friendly.
Does 3169 South Acoma Street offer parking?
Yes, 3169 South Acoma Street offers parking.
Does 3169 South Acoma Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3169 South Acoma Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3169 South Acoma Street have a pool?
No, 3169 South Acoma Street does not have a pool.
Does 3169 South Acoma Street have accessible units?
No, 3169 South Acoma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3169 South Acoma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3169 South Acoma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
