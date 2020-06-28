3169 South Acoma Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Move In Special! $500 Off the first months rent! A MUST SEE! - Receive $500 off your first months' rent!



Located just one block off the Heart of the South Broadway Mile this NEWLY REMODELED Basement unit (Please note this unit is in the basement of the photographed home) has everything you could want. Incredibly spacious floor plan, good sized bedrooms, open kitchen, "LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT" and so much more. Garden style windows throughout! Private entry to the unit is off the back yard. Shared laundry area and large private storage unit included.



Walking distance to multitude of entertainment, restaurant and shopping options including: Gothic Theater, Englewood Grand, Bowling/Food at Moe's Original BBQ, Trompeau Bakery, King Soopers, Whiskey Biscuit & many more! Excellent transportation options including newly installed bike lane on Dartmouth as well as walking distance to both Downtown Englewood light rail and bus depot stations.



FACTS: Built in 1920

1180 Square Feet

Heating: Electric Baseboard

Utilities: Added to lease - $149.00/month (Includes Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer/Trash, etc)



FEATURES:

Flooring: Tile & Carpet

Washer & Dryer, Street Side Parking



GENERAL: A Small Pet will be "Considered" with the owners approval.



All leases require participation in Tenant Liability Insurance at a rate of $9.50/month. Paid with rent. Lease Rate of $1,575.00 is for an 18 month lease. (Rate will be $1,625/month for a 12 month lease).



