Englewood, CO
3059 South Lincoln Street
3059 South Lincoln Street

3059 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

3059 South Lincoln Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home will welcome you with 1,300 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a stainless-steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include an office/den, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and a crawl space.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Harvard Gulch Park, Bates Logan Park, a library, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the highway and light rail stations.

Pets may be negotiable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3059 South Lincoln Street have any available units?
3059 South Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 3059 South Lincoln Street have?
Some of 3059 South Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3059 South Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
3059 South Lincoln Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3059 South Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3059 South Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 3059 South Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 3059 South Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 3059 South Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3059 South Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3059 South Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 3059 South Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 3059 South Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 3059 South Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3059 South Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3059 South Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3059 South Lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3059 South Lincoln Street does not have units with air conditioning.
