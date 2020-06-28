2863 S Delaware St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This charming 1bedroom, 1 bath cottage with a small office was built in 1892, and has old world touches such as front porch for a rocking chair and lion's claw tub. Also has all the modern conveniences such as new windows, hardwood floor and wall-to-wall carpet. Landscape soon to follow. Perfect for 1 person or a couple. NO PETS Please. Air conditioner, all appliances, dish washer, garbage disposal, laundry washer/dryer. Close to light rail and shopping. Off street parking. This charming 800 ft. Cottage is waiting for a individual or couple to make it home. Call today (303)408-0022. $1450. P/mo.

No Pets Allowed



