Englewood, CO
2863 S Delaware St
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

2863 S Delaware St

2863 South Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

2863 South Delaware Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Near Light-rail, renovated, Cottage MUST SEE - Property Id: 144590

This charming 1bedroom, 1 bath cottage with a small office was built in 1892, and has old world touches such as front porch for a rocking chair and lion's claw tub. Also has all the modern conveniences such as new windows, hardwood floor and wall-to-wall carpet. Landscape soon to follow. Perfect for 1 person or a couple. NO PETS Please. Air conditioner, all appliances, dish washer, garbage disposal, laundry washer/dryer. Close to light rail and shopping. Off street parking. This charming 800 ft. Cottage is waiting for a individual or couple to make it home. Call today (303)408-0022. $1450. P/mo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144590p
Property Id 144590

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5072728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 S Delaware St have any available units?
2863 S Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2863 S Delaware St have?
Some of 2863 S Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2863 S Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
2863 S Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 S Delaware St pet-friendly?
No, 2863 S Delaware St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 2863 S Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 2863 S Delaware St offers parking.
Does 2863 S Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2863 S Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 S Delaware St have a pool?
No, 2863 S Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 2863 S Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 2863 S Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 S Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2863 S Delaware St has units with dishwashers.
