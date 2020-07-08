2835 s grant st

Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Cozy house close to shops and University of Denver - Property Id: 162943
Cozy home in a quiet residential neighborhood just blocks from shops and parks. This family friendly home is 3 br, 2 ba with a beautiful enclosed back yard with great mountain views.
- covered back patio
- garden boxes
Location! Location! Location! 2 blocks from Kaladi's coffee shop and several great restaurants. Also blocks from 3 city parks (Kun Ming, Bates Logan, and Harvard Gulch), and a short bike ride to DU. Great for a young family.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162943p
