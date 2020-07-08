All apartments in Englewood
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

2835 s grant st

2835 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

2835 South Grant Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Cozy house close to shops and University of Denver - Property Id: 162943

Cozy home in a quiet residential neighborhood just blocks from shops and parks. This family friendly home is 3 br, 2 ba with a beautiful enclosed back yard with great mountain views.

- covered back patio
- garden boxes

Location! Location! Location! 2 blocks from Kaladi's coffee shop and several great restaurants. Also blocks from 3 city parks (Kun Ming, Bates Logan, and Harvard Gulch), and a short bike ride to DU. Great for a young family.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162943p
Property Id 162943

(RLNE5185833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 s grant st have any available units?
2835 s grant st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 s grant st have?
Some of 2835 s grant st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 s grant st currently offering any rent specials?
2835 s grant st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 s grant st pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 s grant st is pet friendly.
Does 2835 s grant st offer parking?
No, 2835 s grant st does not offer parking.
Does 2835 s grant st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2835 s grant st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 s grant st have a pool?
No, 2835 s grant st does not have a pool.
Does 2835 s grant st have accessible units?
No, 2835 s grant st does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 s grant st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 s grant st has units with dishwashers.

