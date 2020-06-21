All apartments in Englewood
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:55 AM

1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807

1900 East Girard Place · (303) 325-2644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 East Girard Place, Englewood, CO 80113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Beautiful high end condo with floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the Denver skyline and mountains. Amenities include Tennis, Swimming, Fitness equipment, party rooms and guest suites. Home is located on the 8th floor, has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and is loaded with charm and upgraded finishes. The Master bedroom has walk-in closet and bath with double vanity. The kitchen has newer upgraded stainless steel appliance and granite. Elegant hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace make the living/dining room very cozy. No pets allowed, washer and dryer included. Water, sewer, gas and trash are included in rent. Call now to set up a showing and start enjoying the fabulous views and amenities!

To set up a showing please email showings@mhtpropertymanagement.com. Due to Covid precautions we are only showing properties to those that apply. For more information on our available rentals and to apply, visit denverrentals.info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 have any available units?
1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 have?
Some of 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 currently offering any rent specials?
1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 pet-friendly?
No, 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 offer parking?
Yes, 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 does offer parking.
Does 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 have a pool?
No, 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 does not have a pool.
Does 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 have accessible units?
No, 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807 does not have units with air conditioning.
