1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807

Amenities

Beautiful high end condo with floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the Denver skyline and mountains. Amenities include Tennis, Swimming, Fitness equipment, party rooms and guest suites. Home is located on the 8th floor, has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and is loaded with charm and upgraded finishes. The Master bedroom has walk-in closet and bath with double vanity. The kitchen has newer upgraded stainless steel appliance and granite. Elegant hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace make the living/dining room very cozy. No pets allowed, washer and dryer included. Water, sewer, gas and trash are included in rent. Call now to set up a showing and start enjoying the fabulous views and amenities!



To set up a showing please email showings@mhtpropertymanagement.com. Due to Covid precautions we are only showing properties to those that apply. For more information on our available rentals and to apply, visit denverrentals.info.