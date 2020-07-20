All apartments in Englewood
1801 E Girard Pl

1801 East Girard Place · No Longer Available
Location

1801 East Girard Place, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Available 06/05/19 The Girard at Cherry Hills, Englewood - Property Id: 119235

$ 100/month cheaper than current rent. Hidden jewel at the Cherry Hills in Englewood. 2 Bed 2 Bath over 1050 Sqft pet friendly apartment with Granite counter-tops in Kitchen and both Bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances and in-home Washer & Dryer. Skylight, vaulted ceiling and spectacular views to Roman park and Tennis Court. Extra storage and balcony, 24 hrs access to fitness room and free guided fitness classes. Shimmering swimming pool, picnic area with barbecue, and children's play area. Close to the DTC, Inverness, Cherry Creek and downtown Denver, unique shopping, excellent restaurants, and local culture are nearby. Available from June 5th, moving date is negotiable.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 E Girard Pl have any available units?
1801 E Girard Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 E Girard Pl have?
Some of 1801 E Girard Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 E Girard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1801 E Girard Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 E Girard Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 E Girard Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1801 E Girard Pl offer parking?
No, 1801 E Girard Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1801 E Girard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 E Girard Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 E Girard Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1801 E Girard Pl has a pool.
Does 1801 E Girard Pl have accessible units?
No, 1801 E Girard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 E Girard Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 E Girard Pl has units with dishwashers.
