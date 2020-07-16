7947 Irish Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with lots of upgrades! Covered front porch leads into the hardwood floor. Main level office with french doors and 9' ceilings. Cathedral ceilings in living room with built-ins and gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, 42 inch upper cabinets and lower level cabinets with roll-out shelves, pantry and gas range. Spacious master suite with 5 piece master bath. Unfinished basement for lots of extra storage. Fenced backyard features a stamped concrete patio and views of Pikes Peak.