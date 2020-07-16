All apartments in El Paso County
7947 Irish Drive
7947 Irish Drive

7947 Irish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7947 Irish Drive, El Paso County, CO 80951
Cimarron Hills

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with lots of upgrades! Covered front porch leads into the hardwood floor. Main level office with french doors and 9' ceilings. Cathedral ceilings in living room with built-ins and gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, 42 inch upper cabinets and lower level cabinets with roll-out shelves, pantry and gas range. Spacious master suite with 5 piece master bath. Unfinished basement for lots of extra storage. Fenced backyard features a stamped concrete patio and views of Pikes Peak.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7947 Irish Drive have any available units?
7947 Irish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso County, CO.
What amenities does 7947 Irish Drive have?
Some of 7947 Irish Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7947 Irish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7947 Irish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7947 Irish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7947 Irish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso County.
Does 7947 Irish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7947 Irish Drive offers parking.
Does 7947 Irish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7947 Irish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7947 Irish Drive have a pool?
No, 7947 Irish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7947 Irish Drive have accessible units?
No, 7947 Irish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7947 Irish Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7947 Irish Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7947 Irish Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7947 Irish Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
