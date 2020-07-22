/
pueblo county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
19 Apartments for rent in Pueblo County, CO📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
6 Units Available
Hyde Park
Villas at Park West I
3131 E. Spaulding Ave, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1234 sqft
Come see Villas at Park West today to experience all this great community has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
Villas at Park West II
3133 E Spaulding Avenue, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at Park West II in Pueblo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
994 South Coral Pl.
994 South Coral Place, Pueblo West, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Pueblo West Duplex - Property Id: 324474 Completely remodeled ranch style Pueblo West Duplex. New paint, flooring/carpet, appliances, and main bathroom (grey and white tones predominate). New energy efficient AC.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Pointe
3839 BISON LANE
3839 Bison Lane, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1419 sqft
3839 BISON LANE Available 08/05/20 ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS - . Apply @ puebloarearentals.com Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 South side 2 Story home,. 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bessemer
1210 Highland Ave.
1210 Highland Avenue, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
869 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, No Air Conditioning Tenant pays Gas & Electric, Owner pays Water & Trash.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1119 E 14th St
1119 East 14th Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
725 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - Ready Now - This recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home features new paint throughout. Clean and move in ready.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25618 Everett Rd.
25618 Everett Road, Pueblo County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1414 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 A rare find. A rental on the MESA.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Club
2727 Colfax Avenue
2727 Colfax Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 Bedroom Home in Pueblo! - * Remodeled single family 2 bedroom home tucked away in established Pueblo neighborhood * * Welcome Home- new exterior modern paint colors invite you inside* * Bright, light, cozy and an open
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
4920 Butte Lane
4920 Butte Lane, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1146 sqft
Beautiful home on North side of Pueblo (Eagleridge exit). 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 car garage with opener. Central air, Vaulted ceilings and beautiful landscaped yard. Appliances included if needed including washer and dryer.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
334 South Archdale Drive
334 South Archdale Drive, Pueblo West, CO
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Comfortable 2. bedroom 1 bath with central AC 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - 750 Sq ft. On site laundry - Central AC - remodeled - Friendly atmosphere! Water and trash paid. $850 Deposit - $800 rent mo. - $40 background fee per tenant.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Beulah Heights
2610 Azalea St.
2610 Azalea Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
2610 Azalea St. Available 05/15/20 2610 Azalea - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Nice ranch style home all on one level. 3 bedrooms, full bath, living and family rooms.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1635 Horseshoe Dr
1635 Horseshoe Drive, Pueblo, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1728 sqft
1635 Horseshoie - Belmont rancher with basement. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living and family rooms. New carpet on main floor. Fenced yard. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets, No Smoking. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Are Non Smoking, Drug Free.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
State Fair
1318 Van Buren St
1318 Van Buren Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1670 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Close to State Fair Grounds - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home close to state fair grounds. Features a large yard, plenty of room for parking and privacy fence a long back yard. Under new management, new flooring and paint.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
112 Greenman Dr
112 Greenman Drive, Pueblo County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1060 sqft
Stones Throw From City Park 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Goodnight Area - Country Living by the City!!! This unique two bedroom one bath is located in the Goodnight Area close to City Park, Hwy 50 West, and much more.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1534 Constitution Rd.
1534 Constitution Road, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
768 sqft
1534 Constitution Rd. - Managed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Updated ranch style home all on one level. New kitchen, new paint, new flooring. One car attached garage.Tenant pays all Utilities. No Pets, No Smoking.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
705 E 8th St
705 East 8th Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This charming home is a cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, also has an unfinished basement with washer / dryer connections.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
2407 W 12th St
2407 West 12th Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
Come Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home - **** Coming Soon **** 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home. Newer paint and flooring through out. Front and back yard are fenced, pet friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
10761 Traders Parkway
10761 Traders Pkwy, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2266 sqft
* Just Reduced * *Tons of ammenities included* This recently built 3 bed, 2.5 bath is loaded with extra space, amenities, and upgrades.
Some of the colleges located in the Pueblo County area include University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and Colorado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Fountain, Monument, and Woodmoor have apartments for rent.