All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 11318 Donley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, CO
/
11318 Donley Dr
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

11318 Donley Dr

11318 North Donley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11318 North Donley Drive, Douglas County, CO 80138

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House - Ranch Style 3 Bedroom , Parker Colorado - Property Id: 220348

Nice one level House with attached Garage
Private back yard, Large outside Deck.
3 Bedroom
2 living room areas
Location is walking distance to Park.

Freshly Painted and ready to rent

This property seldom comes up for rent, as the house is in a very desirable location and close to downtown Parker, Colorado.

To setup up an appointment please call John at 303.841.2345 Between Noon and 4 PM.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220348
Property Id 220348

(RLNE5530565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 Donley Dr have any available units?
11318 Donley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 11318 Donley Dr have?
Some of 11318 Donley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 Donley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11318 Donley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 Donley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11318 Donley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 11318 Donley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11318 Donley Dr offers parking.
Does 11318 Donley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11318 Donley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 Donley Dr have a pool?
No, 11318 Donley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11318 Donley Dr have accessible units?
No, 11318 Donley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 Donley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11318 Donley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11318 Donley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11318 Donley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct
Castle Pines, CO 80108
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COColumbine, COWoodmoor, COKen Caryl, COCastle Pines, COStonegate, COMeridian, CO
Lone Tree, CODove Valley, COMonument, COGreenwood Village, COEvergreen, CODakota Ridge, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, COGleneagle, COHolly Hills, COWoodland Park, COGlendale, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs