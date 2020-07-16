All apartments in Douglas County
10960 N Solar Dr
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

10960 N Solar Dr

10960 North Solar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10960 North Solar Drive, Douglas County, CO 80125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Stunning 2019 custom new build! This 3 BDR, 3 Bath home is gorgeous. Beautiful stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, large western facing windows, and covered out door deck are just the start of the features this house has. Each bedroom is a suite and 2 have private elevated decks.The kitchen has tons of storage and counter space. Soft close doors and beautiful lighting. The living room and dining areas are open and contemporary, you can always see the gas fireplace. The front elevated deck opens from both living and dining spaces, perfect for entertaining. It is an open floor plan with a contemporary loft space. The upstairs has the 3rd BDR that is also perfect for a guest suite. Nestled on one acre....you have stunning views of the mountains and sunsets every night. The garage is an oversized 2 car. Close to Chatfield reservoir, the Highline Canal, Roxborough State Park. Easy acces to c470 yet you feel away from it all. The landscaping will be finished after move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10960 N Solar Dr have any available units?
10960 N Solar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 10960 N Solar Dr have?
Some of 10960 N Solar Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10960 N Solar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10960 N Solar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10960 N Solar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10960 N Solar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10960 N Solar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10960 N Solar Dr offers parking.
Does 10960 N Solar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10960 N Solar Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10960 N Solar Dr have a pool?
No, 10960 N Solar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10960 N Solar Dr have accessible units?
No, 10960 N Solar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10960 N Solar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10960 N Solar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10960 N Solar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10960 N Solar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
