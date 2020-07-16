10960 N Solar Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

Stunning 2019 custom new build! This 3 BDR, 3 Bath home is gorgeous. Beautiful stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, large western facing windows, and covered out door deck are just the start of the features this house has. Each bedroom is a suite and 2 have private elevated decks.The kitchen has tons of storage and counter space. Soft close doors and beautiful lighting. The living room and dining areas are open and contemporary, you can always see the gas fireplace. The front elevated deck opens from both living and dining spaces, perfect for entertaining. It is an open floor plan with a contemporary loft space. The upstairs has the 3rd BDR that is also perfect for a guest suite. Nestled on one acre....you have stunning views of the mountains and sunsets every night. The garage is an oversized 2 car. Close to Chatfield reservoir, the Highline Canal, Roxborough State Park. Easy acces to c470 yet you feel away from it all. The landscaping will be finished after move in.