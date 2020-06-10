10054 Nadine Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Maintenance Free and Easy Living in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Meridian Village is one of the most sought after places to live in South Metro Denver. This neighborhood offers community pool, miles of trails, parks and open space, neighborhood events and is meticulously maintained. Convenient access to I-25, DTC, Light Rail, Centennial Airport and Park Meadows Mall. This home includes all kitchen appliances and clothes washer & dryer. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite master bathroom. 3 bedrooms total, 2.5 bathrooms plus additional loft on the upper level and main floor study. Unfinished basement with over 700 sqft to store belongings or use at your discretion. Fiber ready and wired with CAT 6. Whole home high speed wireless networking is also available. Furniture and current personal property can be included. Available for July 1 Move In!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10054-nadine-ln-parker-co-80134-usa/206abc64-0224-45a2-9b9c-33443a7ed57f



(RLNE5812969)