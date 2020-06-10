All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10054 Nadine Lane

10054 Nadine Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

10054 Nadine Avenue, Douglas County, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2574 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Maintenance Free and Easy Living in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Meridian Village is one of the most sought after places to live in South Metro Denver. This neighborhood offers community pool, miles of trails, parks and open space, neighborhood events and is meticulously maintained. Convenient access to I-25, DTC, Light Rail, Centennial Airport and Park Meadows Mall. This home includes all kitchen appliances and clothes washer & dryer. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite master bathroom. 3 bedrooms total, 2.5 bathrooms plus additional loft on the upper level and main floor study. Unfinished basement with over 700 sqft to store belongings or use at your discretion. Fiber ready and wired with CAT 6. Whole home high speed wireless networking is also available. Furniture and current personal property can be included. Available for July 1 Move In!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10054-nadine-ln-parker-co-80134-usa/206abc64-0224-45a2-9b9c-33443a7ed57f

(RLNE5812969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10054 Nadine Lane have any available units?
10054 Nadine Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10054 Nadine Lane have?
Some of 10054 Nadine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10054 Nadine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10054 Nadine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10054 Nadine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10054 Nadine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 10054 Nadine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10054 Nadine Lane offers parking.
Does 10054 Nadine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10054 Nadine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10054 Nadine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10054 Nadine Lane has a pool.
Does 10054 Nadine Lane have accessible units?
No, 10054 Nadine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10054 Nadine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10054 Nadine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10054 Nadine Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10054 Nadine Lane has units with air conditioning.
