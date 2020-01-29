Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Derby
Find more places like 7371 Krameria St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Derby, CO
/
7371 Krameria St.
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7371 Krameria St.
7371 Krameria Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7371 Krameria Street, Derby, CO 80022
Monaco
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful Duplex - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath unit - section 8 welcome
(RLNE5222720)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7371 Krameria St. have any available units?
7371 Krameria St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Derby, CO
.
Is 7371 Krameria St. currently offering any rent specials?
7371 Krameria St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7371 Krameria St. pet-friendly?
No, 7371 Krameria St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Derby
.
Does 7371 Krameria St. offer parking?
No, 7371 Krameria St. does not offer parking.
Does 7371 Krameria St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7371 Krameria St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7371 Krameria St. have a pool?
No, 7371 Krameria St. does not have a pool.
Does 7371 Krameria St. have accessible units?
No, 7371 Krameria St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7371 Krameria St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7371 Krameria St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7371 Krameria St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7371 Krameria St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Loveland, CO
Greeley, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Commerce City, CO
Welby, CO
Brighton, CO
Federal Heights, CO
Shaw Heights, CO
Glendale, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Edgewater, CO
Holly Hills, CO
Erie, CO
Lafayette, CO
Sheridan, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Louisville, CO
Cherry Creek, CO
Applewood, CO
Superior, CO
Golden, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College