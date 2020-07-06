All apartments in Commerce City
Commerce City, CO
9845 Eagle Creek Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9845 Eagle Creek Cir

9845 Eagle Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9845 Eagle Creek Circle, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This three bedroom two bath home won't last long!! Featuring an open floorplan with plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing. Close to dining, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9845 Eagle Creek Cir have any available units?
9845 Eagle Creek Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 9845 Eagle Creek Cir have?
Some of 9845 Eagle Creek Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9845 Eagle Creek Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9845 Eagle Creek Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9845 Eagle Creek Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9845 Eagle Creek Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9845 Eagle Creek Cir offer parking?
No, 9845 Eagle Creek Cir does not offer parking.
Does 9845 Eagle Creek Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9845 Eagle Creek Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9845 Eagle Creek Cir have a pool?
No, 9845 Eagle Creek Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9845 Eagle Creek Cir have accessible units?
No, 9845 Eagle Creek Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9845 Eagle Creek Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9845 Eagle Creek Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9845 Eagle Creek Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9845 Eagle Creek Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

