Commerce City, CO
9710 Eagle Creek Cir
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9710 Eagle Creek Cir

9710 Eagle Creek Circle · (720) 935-2368
Location

9710 Eagle Creek Circle, Commerce City, CO 80022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3101 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths in Commerce City - Property Id: 308125

Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths 3,013 sq ft (2,101 sq ft finished main level and upstairs + 912 sq ft unfinished basement) 3 tandem car garage located in Cul De Sac. Vaulted Master bedroom with large walk in closet for her & sliding closet for him & 5 pieces master bath. Kitchen with plenty cabinet, pantry closet, Granite counter top, Stainless appliances & kitchen island. Living room, Family room, Dining room, & Laundry room (with hook ups only). Iron stair rail, Front cover porch, concrete covered patio great for BBQ. Central A/C, humidifier equipped with energy efficiency furnace, wood flooring & tile flooring. Good size garage with service door to the back. Minutes away from grocery, convenience stores, school, trail, I-76 & many more! For more info or showing, please contact Moon @ (ONLY ONE (1) SMALL DOG up to 20 pounds will be considered, NO Cat, with minimum 1 years lease! Pet deposit and fee ($500) is required & additional $25 monthly pet fee. MMJ is NOT allowed in the home please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9710-eagle-creek-cir-commerce-city-co/308125
Property Id 308125

(RLNE5955901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9710 Eagle Creek Cir have any available units?
9710 Eagle Creek Cir has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9710 Eagle Creek Cir have?
Some of 9710 Eagle Creek Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9710 Eagle Creek Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9710 Eagle Creek Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9710 Eagle Creek Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9710 Eagle Creek Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9710 Eagle Creek Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9710 Eagle Creek Cir offers parking.
Does 9710 Eagle Creek Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9710 Eagle Creek Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9710 Eagle Creek Cir have a pool?
No, 9710 Eagle Creek Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9710 Eagle Creek Cir have accessible units?
No, 9710 Eagle Creek Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9710 Eagle Creek Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9710 Eagle Creek Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9710 Eagle Creek Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9710 Eagle Creek Cir has units with air conditioning.
