9710 Eagle Creek Cir

Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths in Commerce City



Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths 3,013 sq ft (2,101 sq ft finished main level and upstairs + 912 sq ft unfinished basement) 3 tandem car garage located in Cul De Sac. Vaulted Master bedroom with large walk in closet for her & sliding closet for him & 5 pieces master bath. Kitchen with plenty cabinet, pantry closet, Granite counter top, Stainless appliances & kitchen island. Living room, Family room, Dining room, & Laundry room (with hook ups only). Iron stair rail, Front cover porch, concrete covered patio great for BBQ. Central A/C, humidifier equipped with energy efficiency furnace, wood flooring & tile flooring. Good size garage with service door to the back. Minutes away from grocery, convenience stores, school, trail, I-76 & many more! For more info or showing, please contact Moon @ (ONLY ONE (1) SMALL DOG up to 20 pounds will be considered, NO Cat, with minimum 1 years lease! Pet deposit and fee ($500) is required & additional $25 monthly pet fee. MMJ is NOT allowed in the home please.

Property Id 308125



