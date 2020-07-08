All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

5510 Niagara St

5510 Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Location

5510 Niagara Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
South Rose Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom with Large Garage - This recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home features new paint and carpet throughout. Super clean and move in ready with a light and bright beautifully updated kitchen featuring new cabinets and quartz counter tops. This property also features a large over sized two car garage with a workshop. Bring your tools for all those projects you've been wanting to work on.

3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
2 Car Oversize Garage with workshop
Shed
Washer & Dryer hookups
New Interior paint
New carpet
New Cabinets
New Counter Tops

Rent $1950
Deposit $1950

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

2 Year Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5755506)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Niagara St have any available units?
5510 Niagara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 5510 Niagara St have?
Some of 5510 Niagara St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Niagara St currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Niagara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Niagara St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5510 Niagara St is pet friendly.
Does 5510 Niagara St offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Niagara St offers parking.
Does 5510 Niagara St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Niagara St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Niagara St have a pool?
No, 5510 Niagara St does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Niagara St have accessible units?
No, 5510 Niagara St does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Niagara St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5510 Niagara St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5510 Niagara St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5510 Niagara St does not have units with air conditioning.

