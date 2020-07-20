16452 E 107th Avenue

Amenities
Modern 3BD, 2.5BA Home with 2-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Fantastic home in a quiet neighborhood near many parks and recreation locations. Large basement provides plenty of extra storage space, and the office/den is perfect for working from home. Master bedroom is extremely large, with an extended space that includes a fireplace.
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $150 monthly fee for water, lawn-care, and snow removal
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4884596)