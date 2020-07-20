All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

16452 E 107th Avenue

16452 East 107th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16452 East 107th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Modern 3BD, 2.5BA Home with 2-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Fantastic home in a quiet neighborhood near many parks and recreation locations. Large basement provides plenty of extra storage space, and the office/den is perfect for working from home. Master bedroom is extremely large, with an extended space that includes a fireplace.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $150 monthly fee for water, lawn-care, and snow removal
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4884596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16452 E 107th Avenue have any available units?
16452 E 107th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 16452 E 107th Avenue have?
Some of 16452 E 107th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16452 E 107th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16452 E 107th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16452 E 107th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16452 E 107th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16452 E 107th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16452 E 107th Avenue offers parking.
Does 16452 E 107th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16452 E 107th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16452 E 107th Avenue have a pool?
No, 16452 E 107th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16452 E 107th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16452 E 107th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16452 E 107th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16452 E 107th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16452 E 107th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16452 E 107th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
