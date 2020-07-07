Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

CHARMING Ranch Home AVAILABLE FOR RENT in the REUNION COMMUNITY - $1995/Month



13955 E 105th Ave. Commerce City, CO 80022

3 beds, 2 baths 1,325 Sq. Ft.



Adorable ranch style home, located in a meticulously maintained neighborhood, featuring 3 beds, 2 baths with 2 car attached garage. This home has great curb appeal with a covered front porch that welcomes you into a vaulted living room providing lots of natural lighting and beautiful wood flooring throughout. Kitchen offers maple cabinets, built in pantry with eat in dining which leading to a patio sitting on a spacious backyard. You will enjoy the master retreat with a walk-in closet & private bathroom along with 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Includes Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator.



One of the many attractive qualities of the Metro District is that it is located on the outer edge of the greater metro Denver area, away from the "hustle and bustle" of a large city. However, the Metro District is also just minutes away from major traffic arteries such as the I-76, highway 85 and 104th Avenue, that allows residents access to nearly everything the greater metro area of Denver has to offer in 30 minutes or less. In addition, you have easy access to Denver International Airport.



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.



