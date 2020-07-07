All apartments in Commerce City
13955 E 105th Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM

13955 E 105th Ave

13955 East 105th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13955 East 105th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
CHARMING Ranch Home AVAILABLE FOR RENT in the REUNION COMMUNITY - $1995/Month

13955 E 105th Ave. Commerce City, CO 80022
3 beds, 2 baths 1,325 Sq. Ft.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent#properties?

Adorable ranch style home, located in a meticulously maintained neighborhood, featuring 3 beds, 2 baths with 2 car attached garage. This home has great curb appeal with a covered front porch that welcomes you into a vaulted living room providing lots of natural lighting and beautiful wood flooring throughout. Kitchen offers maple cabinets, built in pantry with eat in dining which leading to a patio sitting on a spacious backyard. You will enjoy the master retreat with a walk-in closet & private bathroom along with 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Includes Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator.

One of the many attractive qualities of the Metro District is that it is located on the outer edge of the greater metro Denver area, away from the "hustle and bustle" of a large city. However, the Metro District is also just minutes away from major traffic arteries such as the I-76, highway 85 and 104th Avenue, that allows residents access to nearly everything the greater metro area of Denver has to offer in 30 minutes or less. In addition, you have easy access to Denver International Airport.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.

Watch video Walk through tour on our website.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13955 E 105th Ave have any available units?
13955 E 105th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 13955 E 105th Ave have?
Some of 13955 E 105th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13955 E 105th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13955 E 105th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13955 E 105th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13955 E 105th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13955 E 105th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13955 E 105th Ave offers parking.
Does 13955 E 105th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13955 E 105th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13955 E 105th Ave have a pool?
No, 13955 E 105th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13955 E 105th Ave have accessible units?
No, 13955 E 105th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13955 E 105th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13955 E 105th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13955 E 105th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13955 E 105th Ave has units with air conditioning.

