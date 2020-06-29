10070 Richfield St.

Amenities
Beautiful 3BD, 3BA Furnished Home in Commerce City with Additional Guest Room, 2-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - This home is spacious, updated, and has everything you need including a finished basement, 2-car garage, and fully fenced backyard. Enjoy being within walking distance to Southlawn Park and Buckly Ranch open space. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*6-month lease maximum (non-negotiable)
*Fully furnished (non-negotiable)
*Up to 2 dogs negotiable
*There is a $80 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4453700)