All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 10070 Richfield St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
10070 Richfield St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

10070 Richfield St.

10070 Richfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10070 Richfield Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BD, 3BA Furnished Home in Commerce City with Additional Guest Room, 2-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - This home is spacious, updated, and has everything you need including a finished basement, 2-car garage, and fully fenced backyard. Enjoy being within walking distance to Southlawn Park and Buckly Ranch open space. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*6-month lease maximum (non-negotiable)
*Fully furnished (non-negotiable)
*Up to 2 dogs negotiable
*There is a $80 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4453700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10070 Richfield St. have any available units?
10070 Richfield St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
Is 10070 Richfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
10070 Richfield St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10070 Richfield St. pet-friendly?
No, 10070 Richfield St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 10070 Richfield St. offer parking?
Yes, 10070 Richfield St. offers parking.
Does 10070 Richfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10070 Richfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10070 Richfield St. have a pool?
No, 10070 Richfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 10070 Richfield St. have accessible units?
No, 10070 Richfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10070 Richfield St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10070 Richfield St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10070 Richfield St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10070 Richfield St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College