Centennial, CO
9301 Mineral Ave
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

9301 Mineral Ave

9301 East Mineral Avenue · No Longer Available
Centennial
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

9301 East Mineral Avenue, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Brand New 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 141092

This brand-new and vibrant apartment community is named after Glenn Jones, a local entrepreneur and philanthropist whose pioneering contributions to the cable industry, entertainment, and education have left an indelible mark on Colorado and the advancement of technology across the nation. In 2015, the Library of Congress honored Jones for his contributions to building a stronger America. For years, he envisioned a thriving business and residential center in Centennial that would contribute to the vitality of the city, and he acquired 42 acres of land adjacent to the Jones Intercable, Inc. headquarters to make that dream a reality. Beginning with The Glenn, the first completed project in the Jones District, that day is here.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141092p
Property Id 141092

(RLNE5364325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 Mineral Ave have any available units?
9301 Mineral Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 9301 Mineral Ave have?
Some of 9301 Mineral Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 Mineral Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9301 Mineral Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 Mineral Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9301 Mineral Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9301 Mineral Ave offer parking?
No, 9301 Mineral Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9301 Mineral Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9301 Mineral Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 Mineral Ave have a pool?
No, 9301 Mineral Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9301 Mineral Ave have accessible units?
No, 9301 Mineral Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 Mineral Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9301 Mineral Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9301 Mineral Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9301 Mineral Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
