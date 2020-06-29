9086 East Phillips Lane

Amenities

Check out this newly built townhome located just minutes from Inverness, Park Meadows, and DTC! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two and a half bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, and nine foot ceilings. The kitchen has an open floor plan with a large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinets for storage. The living room is inviting with natural light pouring in from the large window, and a fireplace to cozy up by in the winter. This property also has convenient features such as a half bathroom on the main floor for guest use, in unit laundry, and an attached two car garage. This location is unbeatable with many restaurants, stores, and shops all within walking distance. The community has several great parks and ponds to visit and enjoy the Colorado sunshine, and commuting is a breeze with easy access to RTD Light Rail and I-25. You do not want to miss out on this awesome opportunity!



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water & Trash

Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - Attached Garage

School District - Cherry Creek



Want to secure this property now? Move in can be as soon as May 14th!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

