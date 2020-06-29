All apartments in Centennial
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

9086 East Phillips Lane

9086 East Phillips Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9086 East Phillips Lane, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this newly built townhome located just minutes from Inverness, Park Meadows, and DTC! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two and a half bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, and nine foot ceilings. The kitchen has an open floor plan with a large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinets for storage. The living room is inviting with natural light pouring in from the large window, and a fireplace to cozy up by in the winter. This property also has convenient features such as a half bathroom on the main floor for guest use, in unit laundry, and an attached two car garage. This location is unbeatable with many restaurants, stores, and shops all within walking distance. The community has several great parks and ponds to visit and enjoy the Colorado sunshine, and commuting is a breeze with easy access to RTD Light Rail and I-25. You do not want to miss out on this awesome opportunity!

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water & Trash
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - Attached Garage
School District - Cherry Creek

Want to secure this property now? Move in can be as soon as May 14th!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9086 East Phillips Lane have any available units?
9086 East Phillips Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 9086 East Phillips Lane have?
Some of 9086 East Phillips Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9086 East Phillips Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9086 East Phillips Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9086 East Phillips Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9086 East Phillips Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9086 East Phillips Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9086 East Phillips Lane offers parking.
Does 9086 East Phillips Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9086 East Phillips Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9086 East Phillips Lane have a pool?
No, 9086 East Phillips Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9086 East Phillips Lane have accessible units?
No, 9086 East Phillips Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9086 East Phillips Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9086 East Phillips Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9086 East Phillips Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9086 East Phillips Lane has units with air conditioning.
