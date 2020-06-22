8298 S Syracuse Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

This fantastic updated home has a bright open floor plan and is located in the Willow Creek Neighborhood. This beautiful home is nestled in a private cul-de-sac and has many quality features throughout. This home has stainless steel appliances and a nice large patio in the fenced in back yard to enjoy beautiful the Colorado days! The basement is finished with a non-conforming bedroom and office/ additional non-conforming bedroom and large laundry room. This rental is close to light rail and has easy access to I25, and C470! It is also close to Park Meadows mall, bike trails, restaurants, and so much more! If you would like to see this home contact Rentals@tedarla.com.



Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Owner Pays HOA which includes trash removal, common grounds maintenance, and use of amenities. This neighborhood has a club house and pool.