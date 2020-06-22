All apartments in Centennial
Location

8298 South Syracuse Court, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
This fantastic updated home has a bright open floor plan and is located in the Willow Creek Neighborhood. This beautiful home is nestled in a private cul-de-sac and has many quality features throughout. This home has stainless steel appliances and a nice large patio in the fenced in back yard to enjoy beautiful the Colorado days! The basement is finished with a non-conforming bedroom and office/ additional non-conforming bedroom and large laundry room. This rental is close to light rail and has easy access to I25, and C470! It is also close to Park Meadows mall, bike trails, restaurants, and so much more! If you would like to see this home contact Rentals@tedarla.com.

Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Owner Pays HOA which includes trash removal, common grounds maintenance, and use of amenities. This neighborhood has a club house and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8298 S Syracuse Ct have any available units?
8298 S Syracuse Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8298 S Syracuse Ct have?
Some of 8298 S Syracuse Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8298 S Syracuse Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8298 S Syracuse Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8298 S Syracuse Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8298 S Syracuse Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 8298 S Syracuse Ct offer parking?
No, 8298 S Syracuse Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8298 S Syracuse Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8298 S Syracuse Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8298 S Syracuse Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8298 S Syracuse Ct has a pool.
Does 8298 S Syracuse Ct have accessible units?
No, 8298 S Syracuse Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8298 S Syracuse Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8298 S Syracuse Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8298 S Syracuse Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8298 S Syracuse Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
